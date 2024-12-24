Rashid Khalid criticizes decline of higher education in America
Date
12/24/2024 4:07:07 AM
(MENAFN) Rashid Khalidi, America's leading Palestinian academic, highlighted the terrible state of higher education in the United States in a recent interview.
He explained his decision to quit from his post as Edward Said chair of contemporary Arab history at Columbia University, saying, "I didn't want to be a cog in that machine anymore."
“For some time now, I have been both disgusted and horrified by the way higher education has developed into a cash register – essentially a money-making, MBA, lawyer-run, hedge fund-cum-real estate operation, with a minor sideline in education, where money has determined everything, where respect for pedagogy is at a minimum”.
Unfortunately, the scenario that forced Khalidi into what many regard as an excessively early retirement is expected to worsen in the near future.
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to unleash an all-out assault on American universities as soon as he returns to the White House.
MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.