Rashid Khalid criticizes decline of higher education in America

(MENAFN) Rashid Khalidi, America's leading Palestinian academic, highlighted the terrible state of higher education in the United States in a recent interview.



He explained his decision to quit from his post as Edward Said chair of contemporary Arab history at Columbia University, saying, "I didn't want to be a cog in that machine anymore."



“For some time now, I have been both disgusted and horrified by the way higher education has developed into a cash register – essentially a money-making, MBA, lawyer-run, hedge fund-cum-real estate operation, with a minor sideline in education, where money has determined everything, where respect for pedagogy is at a minimum”.



Unfortunately, the scenario that forced Khalidi into what many regard as an excessively early retirement is expected to worsen in the near future.



President-elect Donald Trump has promised to unleash an all-out assault on American universities as soon as he returns to the White House.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026291