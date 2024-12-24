High-Capacity Internet Cable To Boost Pakistan's Speed Connects Today

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development, a 45,000-kilometer-long advanced internet cable to improve internet speed in Pakistan will connect to the country today. The cable, part of a program linking Africa to Pakistan, promises to enhance digital connectivity across the region.

Technical Details and Impact:



The cable boasts a capacity of 180 terabits per second , ensuring faster and more reliable internet services. Improved internet speeds are expected to benefit social applications and overall digital infrastructure in Pakistan.

Recently, Minister of State for Information Technology, Shiza Fatima , admitted that Pakistan's internet speed does not meet the required standards.



During a National Assembly session , Shazia Marri from the Pakistan Peoples Party criticized the government, stating: "It's laughable to introduce a Digital Nation Bill with such slow internet speeds. We've had enough of hearing about firewalls."

This new cable installation is a step toward addressing the country's digital shortcomings and fostering technological advancement.