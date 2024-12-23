HANGAR12 Announces The 2024 Maureen Filetti Scholarship Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xabier Lapani, 2024 scholarship recipient

Xabier Lapani is the 7th winner of the Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship

- Greg Keating, CEO of HANGAR12CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HANGAR12 , a leading marketing agency in Chicago, is proud to announce the winner of the 2024 Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship. Xabier Lapani, a recent of Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214 ) in Illinois, has been chosen as this year's recipient of the $1,000 scholarship.The Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship was established in honor of Maureen Filetti, a beloved member of the HANGAR12 team who passed away in 2017. Maureen was a strong advocate for education and believed in the power of giving back to the community. This scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving high school senior who embodies Maureen's values of hard work, dedication, and a passion for marketing and advertising.Xabier Lapani stood out among a pool of highly qualified applicants with his impressive academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and commitment to community service. Throughout his high school career, Xabier has always been deeply passionate about leveraging creativity and technology to connect with consumers through photography, videography, and digital media business. He hopes to continue developing his business acumen through education and an enhanced understanding of marketing."We are thrilled to award Xabier with the Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship," said Greg Keating , CEO of HANGAR12. "His dedication to academic excellence and passion for marketing truly embodies the spirit of this scholarship. We have no doubt that he will continue to make a positive impact in the world."HANGAR12 is honored to support Xabier in his pursuit of higher education at Arizona State University and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. The agency remains committed to honoring Maureen's legacy and supporting the next generation of leaders through this scholarship. Congratulations, Xabier Lapani, on being the 7th winner of the Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship. And as Maureen always said, #staypositivePast recipients include:. Milagros Amesquita – 2023. Benjamin Shlau – 2022. Matthew Greenberg – 2021. Jacob Salzman – 2020. Carter Gledhill – 2019. Jessy Syed – 2018

Kevin Keating

HANGAR12

+1 312-870-9101

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.