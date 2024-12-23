Global Veterinary Software Market Insights : USD 2.08 Billion By 2027 At 6.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Veterinary Software Market by Product Type, Deployment, Type, Practice Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027,” The global veterinary software market size was valued at $1.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Veterinary software is mainly used to manage and streamline the operations in veterinary and equine practices, clinics, hospitals, and laboratories. They provide functionalities such as automated billing, appointment scheduling, reminders, patient records management, inventory management, and more.



Factors such as rise in companion animal ownership, increase in awareness regarding animal healthcare, rise in spending on animal welfare initiatives, growing adoption of advanced technologies in veterinary industry across the world are driving the demand of global veterinary software market.



The exclusive small animal practices segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the veterinary software market share in 2027 due to large number of companion animal owners, increasing popularity of pet keeping, rise in awareness of pet health, and large number of small animal practice clinics/hospitals across the world.



The veterinary practice management software accounted for the highest share among product type segment in veterinary software industry in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing need for streamlining the day-to-day operations in the veterinary clinic or hospitals. Further, requirement for automating appointment scheduling, online payment integration, invoicing, inventory management, imagery records management are also influencing the need for this software.



As per region, the global veterinary software market size was dominated by North America in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of leading companies designing veterinary software in North America and majority of digitalization adoption in animal healthcare sector in this region are the major drivers for the veterinary software market growth in this region. In addition, rise in demand for veterinary practice management solutions is propelling the growth in this region.



Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options



Although lockdown has been enforced in majority of the countries around the world, the healthcare industry is expected to remain operational, as it is considered under essential services. With alarming increase in cases of coronavirus in 2020, many players have adopted various business and marketing strategies. For instance, in March 2020, IDEXX launched the series of webinars featuring practice managers and owners discussing strategies and real-world tactics to help veterinarians respond and deliver continued care during COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the key vendors in the veterinary software market are witnessing increased revenue due to spike in demand for veterinary practice management solutions.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By product type, the veterinary practice management segment accounted for highest share in 2019.



On the basis of veterinary software deployment, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Depending on type, the integrated software segment accounted for the highest veterinary software market size in 2019.



As per practice type, the exclusive small animal practices segment is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period.



In terms of end user segment, hospitals/clinics held the largest share in veterinary software market in 2019.



Region wise, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the veterinary software market forecast period.



Inquire Before Buying :



The global veterinary software market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Animal Intelligence Software, Inc., ClienTrax, Covetrus, Inc., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., MWI Animal Health, Patterson Companies Inc., Petabyte Technology, Three Plus Group, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Vetspire, Inc., Vetter Software, Inc., VetZ GmbH, and VIA Information Systems.



Read More Reports :



Revenue Management Market





Mobile Content Market





E-passport Market





Cricket Analysis Software Market





Business Process Management Market





Influencer Marketing Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.