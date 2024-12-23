Oil Prices Slip Amid Demand Concerns And Strong Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil markets faced a downturn on Monday, reflecting growing worries about demand and the strengthening dollar. As traders anticipate reduced activity due to the Christmas holiday, these factors loom large.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) for February delivery dropped by 0.31%, or $0.22, closing at $69.24 per barrel. Similarly, crude for the same month fell by 0.42%, or $0.31, settling at $72.63 per barrel.



Recent data from the U.S. has raised alarms about future oil demand, with weak indicators and declining consumer confidence contributing to this unease.



Additionally, concerns regarding China's economic growth and the potential for oversupply next year continue to weigh on prices. Market participants remain cautious as they look ahead to 2025, especially with Donald Trump poised to return to the presidency.







Analysts predict a moderate trading week ahead, suggesting WTI could slide to around $67.50 per barrel. They do not expect any significant developments that could dramatically shift prices in either direction.



The persistent narrative of weak global demand coupled with ample supply suggests that oil prices may remain in a downward trend for now, although further declines may be limited.



In related news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported progress in negotiations with Hamas regarding a potential new ceasefire and prisoner exchange, adding another layer of geopolitical complexity to the oil market landscape.

