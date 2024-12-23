Secretary Blinken’S Call With Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mauritian Prime Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam today to offer

congratulations

on his recent election victory.

Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Ramgoolam emphasized the importance of

expanding

U.S.-Mauritius

security cooperation

in the Indian Ocean region

and strengthening economic ties.

The Secretary underscored that the United States looks forward to a strong partnership with the new of Mauritius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.