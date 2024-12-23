Secretary Blinken’S Call With Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam
12/23/2024 3:20:45 PM
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam today to offer
congratulations
on his recent election victory.
Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Ramgoolam emphasized the importance of
expanding
U.S.-Mauritius
security cooperation
in the Indian Ocean region
and strengthening economic ties.
The Secretary underscored that the United States looks forward to a strong partnership with the new government of Mauritius.
