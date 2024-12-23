“The Path Of Books” Awarded BRTV's 2024“Must-See Program” Title

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – The Chinese television program“The Path of Books: General Secretary Xi Jinping's Reading List,” which gathers top scholars from around the world, is set to air from December 22 to 27, 2024, at 9:30 PM on Beijing Satellite TV and Beijing Education and Documentary Channel. Using as a medium, the program explores the keys to understanding governance in China, covering topics from culture and history to policies and theories, and connecting them to the significant and rapid developments occurring in this Oriental nation. It has been recognized by BRTV as a“must-see program” for 2024!

As China's economy continues to flourish and its international influence grows, people are attempting to understand the country's values and governance philosophy from new perspectives. The world seems to be investing more time and energy in focusing on China than ever before.“The Path of Books: General Secretary Xi Jinping's Reading List” brings together six works that Xi Jinping has read and highly regarded, including“The Communist Manifesto,”“On Practice,”“On Contradiction,”“The Four Books,”“The Complete Works of Han Yu,”“What Is to Be Done?” and“How We Feel for China.” Through the stories and historical context in these books, the program encourages audiences around the world to reflect on their own lives and circumstances, exploring thoughts on the new era and governance at a time of unprecedented global change. It offers a unique perspective to understand a more authentic and multifaceted image of national leadership, showcasing China's charm as perceived differently by people from China and from all over the world.

As a program dedicated to the exchange and mutual learning of world civilizations,“The Path of Books: General Secretary Xi Jinping's Reading List” effectively illustrates what Xi Jinping means by“telling China's story well.” It features ordinary individuals, such as someone who collected over 2,700 versions of“The Communist Manifesto” to establish a“niche” museum; a Swedish youth whose life choices were influenced by Mao Zedong's writings; a previously impoverished mountain village that found its niche by producing tea sold at nearly two dollars per gram; a teacher who reconnected with his Brazilian student after nearly 20 years; a Russian couple married for 56 years who candidly admit to having a love triangle with China; and the 76th descendant of Confucius demonstrating genuine Chinese hospitality to foreigners. In terms of format, each episode invites 5-6 Chinese and foreign scholars for roundtable discussions, engaging with dozens of young people from various countries on-site, truly bringing global cultural exchanges to the screen and providing foreign audiences with a fresh perspective unlike any before.