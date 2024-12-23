Dailypay Recognizes Its 2024“Healthcare Heroes” Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DailyPay Awards Frontline Healthcare Professionals Who Go Above and Beyond For Patients

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leader in earned wage access , proudly announces the recipients of the third installment of its 'Healthcare Heroes' Award. Awarding frontline healthcare workers for their unwavering dedication to their patients, we're proud to honor the 2024 Healthcare Heroes for their selfless and exemplary work in the healthcare field.These healthcare professional honorees were bestowed this award based on their contributions in enhancing a patient's care experience, fostering a positive workplace environment with their colleagues, and pursuing continuous learning initiatives to better improve their organization. DailyPay recognizes that these professionals go above and beyond the call of duty and deserve our strongest support.“These remarkable individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to enhancing patient care, supporting their communities, and leading with compassion and excellence,” says Edward Zaval, Chief Customer Officer at DailyPay.“We are proud to recognize their contributions and shine a light on the impactful work they do every day in healthcare.”DailyPay is proud to shine a light on these deserving 2024 Healthcare Heroes and we thank them for the work they do everyday.Madison Lemons, OT Assistant at Rowlett Health and Rehabilitation CenterOver the past three years as an Occupational Therapy Assistant for Rowlett Health and Rehabilitation Center, Madison's role is helping her dementia patients perform everyday living tasks to help build physical strength and increase their independence.Madison recently helped one of her former patients outside of working hours, demonstrating her genuine concern and care for helping others. She says the most rewarding part of her job is watching patients transform physically and mentally with occupational therapy.“I go into my work everyday wanting to make a difference in my patients' lives. Knowing everyday day will not be the same – I want to provide care that is best for them and their families,” Madison says.Alissa Banks, Licensed Practical Nurse at Mission Palms Post Acute“Having the title of a Healthcare Hero is so honorable”, says Alissa. She has been a Charge Nurse with rehabilitation facility Mission Palms Post Acute for the past year and a half.Alissa's favorite moment at Mission Palms Post Acute was arranging a visit from a therapy pony for one of her residents. This thoughtful gesture made her patient extremely grateful, and Alissa built a life long relationship with the resident's family.“Working for Mission Palms Post Acute is so much more than a job to me. We are like a family, and our residents play an integral role in my life and inspire me daily.”Alissa's goal going into 2025 is finishing her nursing degree so she can provide more impactful care for her patients.Cheri Breland, Case Manager at BrightSpring Health ServicesCheri has been working for ResCare Community Living, an affiliate of BrightSpring Health Services, for almost 40 years. A home and community-based health service serving those needing specialized care, Cheri helps plan her clients' day-to-day schedules to make sure they are happy, healthy, and living their best life.Cheri's most proud moment in her career was helping a client of hers to become a U.S. Citizen, a process that took two and a half years. Watching her client at the swearing in ceremony made her realize how important her role at BrightSpring Health Services was.“My goal is to ensure our clients are doing what they love, just like anyone else,” Cheri says.“Being around our clients daily, seeing how much they grow in our homes is inspiring and makes my job valuable.”Vincent Chen, RN at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterVincent is finishing up his first year as a clinical floor nurse in the neurosurgery, neurology, and orthopedic unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Vincent always knew he wanted to go into a career where he served people, and his role at Memorial Sloan Kettering has impacted his growth as a healthcare professional by creating meaningful relationships with his patients.“My favorite part about working in healthcare is meeting and talking to different people everyday. During my time so far at Memorial Sloan Kettering, I've had the opportunity to meet incredible patients from different backgrounds, and learn who my patients are as people,” says Vincent.“I can provide a safe space for my patients and that makes my job so fulfilling – I look forward to going to work every day and am privileged to take care of my patients.”One goal Vincent has is to become certified to provide chemotherapy treatment, which would help him care for and meet more patients in his unit.Jazmine Chavarria, CNA at Whittier Hills HealthcareJazmine has been a dedicated member of the Whittier Hills Healthcare team, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Whittier, CA, for nearly a year. Recently, she went above and beyond to help reunite a resident with their family after they went missing, demonstrating her commitment to her patients' well-being.“Healthcare can be challenging, but it's incredibly rewarding,” Jazmine shares.“I take great pride in providing the best care possible for my residents, ensuring they receive the high-quality service they deserve. When my residents are happy, I'm happy too!”Jazmine is currently pursuing her Licensed Vocational Nurse degree and is excited to continue enhancing the care she provides to the residents of Whittier Hills Healthcare in 2025.###About DailyPay, Inc.DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit .

