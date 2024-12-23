(MENAFN- Pressat)

December 23, 2024

knus Thanks Volunteers and Wishes Everyone a Merry Christmas

As we gather to celebrate the season of giving, knus would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible volunteers who have been the backbone of our mission throughout the year. Your time, energy, and compassion have made a lasting impact on our communities and the people we serve.

At knus, we believe that small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positive change. Thanks to our volunteers, we've been able to bring comfort, joy, and hope to countless individuals this year. Through your tireless work, your creative ideas, or your unwavering support behind the scenes, you have truly embodied the spirit of giving that defines this season.

As we look forward to a new year of opportunities to spread kindness and connection, we pause to reflect on all we've accomplished together. Your efforts have made knus a place, where care and compassion shine brightest.

From everyone at knus, we wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas filled with warmth, joy, and the love of those around you. May the holiday season bring you peace and happiness, just as you have brought to so many others.

Thank you for being part of the knus family. Here's to another year of spreading kindness, one connection at a time!

Warm Wishes,

The knus Management Team



For more information about knus and our initiatives, visit knus .



Contact:

PR Officer

Knus Mental Health C.IC.

Email: ...

Phone: +44 300 030 5687

Website: