Monthly Minimum Wage In Azerbaijan Set At 400 Manats
Date
12/23/2024 10:08:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed an order to continue measures aimed at improving the
social welfare of the population.
According to the order, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan
has been set at 400 manats, effective from January 1, 2025.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit proposals
to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month
regarding an increase in the minimum labor pension to 320 manats,
effective from February 1, 2025.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109024161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.