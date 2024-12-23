عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Monthly Minimum Wage In Azerbaijan Set At 400 Manats

Monthly Minimum Wage In Azerbaijan Set At 400 Manats


12/23/2024 10:08:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to continue measures aimed at improving the social welfare of the population.

According to the order, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan has been set at 400 manats, effective from January 1, 2025.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month regarding an increase in the minimum labor pension to 320 manats, effective from February 1, 2025.

MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109024161


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search