Monthly Minimum Wage In Azerbaijan Set At 400 Manats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to continue measures aimed at improving the social welfare of the population.

According to the order, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan has been set at 400 manats, effective from January 1, 2025.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month regarding an increase in the minimum pension to 320 manats, effective from February 1, 2025.