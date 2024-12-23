German right-wing chancellor candidate wins election

(MENAFN) Alice Weidel, co-leader of the right-wing AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, according to a new INSA poll conducted for Bild. Weidel garnered 24% support, surpassing Friedrich Merz of the Christian Union (CDU) at 20%. Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) trails with 15%, while Green Party leader Robert Habeck received 14%.



Weidel, 45, was named the AfD's first chancellor candidate on December 7, with her official confirmation expected at a party conference next month. In a recent interview, Weidel criticized the EU for harming Germany's auto industry and suggested restructuring the EU into a free-trade zone, even advocating for a German referendum on leaving the bloc and the euro.



The AfD has gained significant traction, with membership rising 50% to about 50,600 in the past year. Right-wing, anti-immigration parties have been gaining momentum across Europe, with similar groups rising to power in several EU countries.

