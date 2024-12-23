(MENAFN) The destruction in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza is staggering, with kilometers of ruined homes stretching as far as the eye can see. The scale of devastation here far surpasses even previous Israeli military operations, including the bombing of Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and the destruction in Rafah and Jenin camps. The current operation, which began on October 6, has almost completely wiped out the camp, with estimates suggesting that 70% of its buildings are destroyed. In a recent visit, only a few buildings remained, showing significant damage. Over 96,000 people have been forcibly evicted, with more than 2,000 Palestinians killed, most of whom the Israeli army claims were militants. Around 1,500 arrests have been made, and an estimated 100 fighters and the same number of civilians are believed to be hiding amidst the rubble. Jabalia has essentially become a ghost town, with only stray dogs wandering in search of food.



Hamas' presence in the camp is almost entirely eradicated. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted two previous operations here, one in December 2023 and another in May, but this time the focus is on dismantling Hamas' structures completely. The 162nd Division, responsible for operations in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya, has been engaging in smaller skirmishes with Hamas cells armed with light weapons and explosives. The IDF has adopted a more cautious strategy to minimize casualties, relying heavily on intelligence gathered from detainees. The situation took a dramatic turn recently when Palestinian gunmen attempted to infiltrate the camp under cover of fog. The IDF thwarted the infiltration, killing several attackers. While the friction between soldiers and civilians is minimal due to the mass evacuation, many refugees have found shelter in a hospital north of the camp. Hamas' terror tactics, including shooting at civilians trying to leave, were employed in the early stages of the operation, forcing many to flee.



Meanwhile, some senior Israeli military figures have proposed forcibly relocating Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. This plan has not been officially endorsed by the Israeli General Staff, but elements within the military seem to be leaning toward it. The population of northern Gaza has been largely displaced, but over 100,000 people remain in Gaza City. The operation in Jabalia is drawing closer to its end, with significant progress in dismantling Hamas' infrastructure. However, the broader impact of the operation, including the high civilian toll, continues to draw criticism. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on the Israeli military as well, with hundreds of soldiers killed and thousands wounded. Despite the casualties, the Israeli army remains committed to its mission in Gaza, with the operation set to continue until Hamas' resistance is fully neutralized.

