Daily diesel output in Iran hits 125 million liters

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has reported a significant increase in Iran's daily diesel (gasoil) production over the past four months. The country's daily diesel output has risen by 15 million liters, from 111 million liters to 125 million liters. This boost comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve the nation's supply and meet growing domestic demand.



Mohammad Ali Dadvar, the deputy head of NIORDC, expressed confidence in further enhancing production in the near future. He highlighted that the commissioning of new units at the Abadan is expected to add an additional three million liters of Euro 5 diesel to the national fuel supply. Euro 5 is a higher standard of diesel that is more environmentally friendly, making this development significant for both production and environmental standards.



With these upgrades, the country’s daily diesel output is projected to reach between 128 and 130 million liters. This increase will help Iran meet its domestic energy needs and could also improve the quality of fuel available in the country, particularly with the introduction of the Euro 5 diesel.



The increase in production capacity reflects Iran's ongoing commitment to strengthening its oil refining sector. It also highlights the strategic importance of the Abadan Refinery, one of the largest and oldest refineries in the country, in helping to meet national fuel demands and improving fuel quality standards.

