Fidan calls for hopeful new era in Syria

Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday that his visit to Syria signals the start of a promising chapter for its people.



In a post on his X social media account, Fidan shared insights from his meeting with Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of Syria’s new administration, held earlier in Damascus.



“This visit, which we are making after many years, will be the first step of a new, hopeful era for the people of Syria,” Fidan remarked.



He reiterated Turkey’s unwavering support for the Syrian people under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership. Fidan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to assisting Syria in multiple sectors and expressed readiness to provide aid wherever necessary.



"Our priority for Syria is to ensure stability and security in the country, eliminate terrorism, reach national reconciliation, achieve economic development and create the conditions that will enable Syrians, who have been separated from their country for years, to return to their homeland,” he stated.



Fidan concluded by reaffirming Turkey’s dedication to fostering a secure, free, and prosperous Syria.

