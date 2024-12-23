Who Is Parineeti Chopra’S 3 AM Friend?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra, who joined Karan Aujla on stage during his concert in Mumbai, said that the Punjabi sensation is his 3 AM friend.

In a shared by Parineeti's fan page, the actress and Aujla are seen performing on the song“Pehle Lalkare Naal” from“Amar Singh Chamkila”.

She then went on to say on stage:“I could never say no to this man, he is my brother, my friend, I sleep early but if I wake up at 3 in the morning, I can only call him. Make some noise for him!”

Aujla was joined by Parineeti and Vicky Kaushal during his Mumbai concert on December 21.

Aujla invited his "sister," actor-singer Parineeti, to join him on stage. The duo then performed a heartfelt duet from her film "Chamkila," honouring the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking about the late singer, Aujla shared,“Chamkila's music shaped my childhood, and his influence is a big part of who I am today.”

Vicky shared some heartfelt words for Aujla, who later got emotional.

"I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa..."-a gesture that deeply moved Aujla into tears.

Another emotional moment of the concert went viral when Vicky took the stage to praise the Punjabi singer.

Vicky said,“Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today, and I am so proud, so proud of him. I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa, they're blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you.”

On stage, Vicky and Aujla performed on their blockbuster track“Tauba Tauba” from the comedy film“Bad Newz.”