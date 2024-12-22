Egypt Focuses On Energy Transition, Expanding Renewables

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Esmat, of Electricity and Energy, emphasized that providing a high-quality, reliable, and stable electricity is a central objective of the current work plan. This strategy involves advancing Egypt's transition, expanding renewable energy projects, increasing reliance on clean energy, and safeguarding the environment. Additionally, efforts are focused on improving the efficiency of the electricity grid, enhancing performance, and reducing consumption.

Minister Esmat made this statement during the Ordinary General Assembly of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), which he chaired with Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, in attendance. The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, reviewed the company's activities during the 2023/2024 fiscal year and approved its financial statements.

Esmat highlighted the ministry's ongoing modernization of the grid, transitioning from a traditional to a smart network capable of handling significant generation capacities, particularly from renewable sources. The goal is to ensure efficient energy transmission with minimal losses and the optimal use of resources. He underscored the importance of key projects such as agricultural land reclamation, noting the electricity sector's role in supporting the transmission network to meet global standards. This is achieved through economic production, quality-focused operations, resource optimization, environmental protection, and robust human and technological capabilities.

Mona Rizq, Chairperson of the EETC, presented a report detailing the company's significant achievements in the 2023/2024 fiscal year. The company invested approximately EGP 7.6bn in renewing and expanding high and ultra-high voltage stations and lines, developing regional control centers, and integrating renewable energy projects into the grid.







The renewable energy capacity from wind, solar, and hydro sources-either operational, under construction, or in contracting stages-reached around 22.8 GW. In addition, battery storage projects were initiated to stabilize the national electricity grid. These efforts are in line with Egypt's energy strategy to achieve 42% renewable energy contribution to the national energy mix by 2030.

Rizq also highlighted projects aimed at enhancing power interconnectivity with neighboring countries, reflecting the ministry's vision of positioning Egypt as a regional energy hub. Ongoing regional interconnection projects with Jordan, Libya, and Sudan are being enhanced, with further plans for connections with Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Greece, and Italy.

The ministry ensures the efficient operation of the grid through daily monitoring and collaboration with the petroleum sector to optimize fuel consumption patterns. Total electricity generation for the 2023/2024 fiscal year reached 229.1 GWh, reflecting a 6% year-on-year increase.

Key maintenance achievements included 99% completion for ultra-high and high-voltage transformer maintenance, 100% for high-voltage cables, and 97% for overhead lines. The grid was optimized by redistributing loads across transformers and cables while upgrading protection systems and improving efficiency. Notable progress was made in control center operations, with the new national control center in the New Administrative Capital in trial operation. Other regional control centers also made significant strides, with the Cairo center upgrade 87% complete, the Canal center fully updated, and work ongoing at the Delta center.

A notable achievement was the reduction in technical losses in high-voltage networks, with losses declining to 3.38% during the fiscal year.

In concluding the session, Minister Ismat commended the EETC's efforts to strengthen the national transmission network, improve efficiency, and accommodate additional renewable energy capacity. He reaffirmed the commitment to expanding and modernizing the grid, particularly in Upper Egypt and underserved regions, while adhering to world-class quality standards and advanced technological systems. The ministry continues to prioritize human resource development through training in cutting-edge energy technologies and knowledge transfer initiatives.