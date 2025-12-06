Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Ministers Of Nigeria, Bosnia And Herzegovina

2025-12-06 02:00:55
QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Saturday met separately with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina HE Elmedin Konakovic.

During the meetings, cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them were reviewed, and views were exchanged on the topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The Peninsula

