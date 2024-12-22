Bahrain Beats Saudi Arabia 3-1 In Their Opener Match Of Khaleeji 26

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Bahrain national team achieved a tough victory on Sunday against Saudi Arabia, winning 3-1 in the opening match of Group B of Khaleeji Zain 26, currently underway in Kuwait, until January 3rd. The match, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, as Bahrain took the lead, creating several chances, despite Saudi late comeback. Bahrain now lead group (B) in goal difference, followed by Iraq earlier win against Yemen 1-0. (end) mb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.