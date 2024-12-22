Interarch Building Products Projects 50% Growth In North India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 20th December 2024: Interarch Building Products Limited (BSE Code: 544232) (NSE: INTERARCH), a leading player in the Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) Industry, has projected a 50% growth in North India for FY 25-26, with the majority of this growth coming from Uttar Pradesh. The North region is expected to contribute 30% to the company's overall business volume during this period.



Mr. Manish Garg, CEO of Interarch Building Products Limited, said, "Our growth in North India highlights the region's potential for industrial development. We've executed major projects for brands like Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo, Addverb Technologies, Yamaha Motor and more, which have driven our success in the region.



Today, Mr. Garg is in Lucknow to visit the Ashok Leyland facility and oversee preparations for the erection of one of the largest PEB structures in the region. The company is involved in engineering, manufacturing, and erecting a large PEB facility for Ashok Leyland in Uttar Pradesh, focused on electric bus production, marking a significant step in sustainable transportation



He said”The Ashok Leyland project further reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. We were born in Uttar Pradesh, and the state holds a special place in our hearts. Our connection to UP is not just professional but deeply emotional, and we are proud to contribute to its industrial growth."



In addition, Mr. Manish Garg will be the main speaker at the upcoming CGI (Closed Group Interaction) event, which the company is organizing. The event will be attended by leading architects, consultants and end users from the city and will be held at the Hotel Hyatt, Gomti Nagar.



Interarch is also undertaking significant capacity expansion at its Kichha plant to enhance its regional footprint.

