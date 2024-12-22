“Fair” - Lennox Lewis On Usyk's Win Against Fury

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former absolute world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis (UK) commented on yesterday's victory of Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO titles, in a rematch against Tyson Fury.

As reported by TNT Sports Boxing , Lewis believes his compatriot did not work hard enough to defeat the Ukrainian boxer, Ukrinform saw.

"It was a good fight. I would have liked to see Tyson to be a little bit more aggressive and go after Usyk a bit more. He won the first fight, so it was up to Tyson to go after him and make sure he wins the second fight. I didn't hear the scoring but in terms of the winner, he (Fury – ed.) will feel maybe he won the fight. I don't know. I felt he could have done a little bit more work. Usyk was hitting him to the body a couple of times, getting those free shots and those were scoring points. I guess that's what the judges were looking at,” said Lennox Lewis.

On the night of December 22, the Ukrainian defeated the Briton by unanimous decision of judges in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. After 12 rounds, all three judges scored Usyk's victory: 116-112, 116-112, 116-112.

Photo: boxingscene