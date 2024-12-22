Musk considered more ‘influential’ than Trump online

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) have garnered far more engagement than those of any other active figure, including President-elect Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post report. Since Musk’s endorsement of for president in July, the billionaire’s posts have accumulated 133 billion views, 15 times more than Trump’s and more than 16 times the combined reach of all incoming members of Congress. This makes Musk the dominant force on the platform, significantly outpacing others in influence.



Although Trump was reinstated on X after Musk purchased the platform, he now primarily communicates through his own social media site, Truth Social, where his follower count is much lower compared to his 96 million on X. Critics have raised concerns about Musk's influence over Trump and the Republican Party, with figures like Nancy Pelosi accusing Musk of having undue sway over Trump’s policies and decisions. Musk has been outspoken on political issues, recently criticizing a proposed bill, which drew attention from both sides of the political spectrum.

