Putin declares he hasn’t talked to Trump in over four years

(MENAFN) During his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir revealed that he has not spoken to former US President Donald in more than four years, adding that there would be much to discuss if they were to meet in the future. Responding to a question from NBC News' Keir Simmons, Putin said he was open to talks whenever Trump wished, but noted that the US president-elect had not expressed any interest in reaching out.



Putin refuted claims of Russia's weakening position on the global stage, stating that Russia had actually grown stronger in recent years, becoming more sovereign and less dependent on others. He emphasized the strength of Russia's economy and military readiness, asserting that Russia could make decisions independently, prioritizing its own national interests.



Trump, in a recent press conference, had expressed a desire to speak with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Trump has suggested that he could resolve the war within 24 hours if he returned to office, but has not detailed how he would achieve this. Putin also expressed openness to future discussions with Trump, should the opportunity arise.

