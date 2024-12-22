Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Movie Going Strong

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, has had a strong start at the box office, earning ₹15.50 crore in its first two days. The has outperformed its prequel, Viduthalai Part 1, and Vijay's Maharaja.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day, with ₹7 crore coming from Tamil audiences and ₹50 lakh from Telugu audiences. On the second day, early estimates indicate the movie collected ₹8 crore, bringing the total to ₹15.50 crore.

The film recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 40.05% on Saturday while it had a 18.88% Telugu. As per media reports, the movie was made with a budget of ₹65 crore.

Viduthalai Part 2 has surpassed the two-day collections of Maharaja ( ₹12.6 crore) and Viduthalai Part 1 ( ₹7.65 crore), highlighting its strong box office performance.

Viduthalai Part 2 is a continuation of Vetrimaaran's critically acclaimed film Viduthalai Part 1, released in 2023. Adapted from Jeyamohan's short story“Thunaivan”, the film explores the conflict between a police constable and the leader of a separatist group.

Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan while Vijay Sethupathi plays Perumal 'Vaathiyaar', the leader of the revolutionary group Makkal Padai. Manju Warrier plays Mahalakshmi, Vaathiyaar's wife.

The first part of the series, Viduthalai Part 1, released in March 2023, was also directed by Vetrimaaran. It received widespread critical acclaim and was a box office hit. The film's gripping narrative and powerful performances laid the foundation for the sequel's success.

Maharaja

Maharaja, a Tamil action thriller released in June 2024, starred Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap and others. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, it received critical praise but has been overshadowed by the box office numbers of Viduthalai Part 2.

Later, it was released on Netflix. The OTT version received even wider acclaim, impressing critics and the masses.