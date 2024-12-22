Indigo Begins Nonstop Chennai-Penang Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bengaluru: IndiGo, one of India's leading airlines, has launched a new daily direct flight today (Dec 21) connecting Chennai and Penang.



Penang becomes IndiGo's 37th international destination and its third in Malaysia, after Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi. This new route addresses the increasing demand for between Chennai and Penang, providing a convenient and cost-effective option for both business and leisure travelers.



The connection is expected to strengthen cultural ties and stimulate economic growth in both regions.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said,“We are extremely pleased to further expand our network into Malaysia with the launch of direct flights from Chennai to Penang, our third destination in Malaysia, alongside Kuala Lumpur & Langkawi. With the inclusion of these flights to Penang, IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia from 02 cities in India. The country's recent visa waiver for Indian citizens is bound to create an even greater demand and easy access for business as well as leisure travellers. We are confident this new route will offer our customers an affordable, timely, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our expansive network.”

With direct flights now connecting Chennai and Penang, IndiGo offers travellers a faster, more convenient option, reducing travel time significantly. Chennai also serves as a gateway for travellers from Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai heading to Penang.

Penang, renowned for its vibrant street food scene, stunning beaches, and rich heritage, offers a captivating blend of attractions. From vibrant street art and colonial architecture to lush rainforests and pristine shorelines, Penang has something for every traveller.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is a bustling metropolis known for its stunning temples, classical dance forms, thriving arts scene, sandy beaches, bustling markets, and delicious South Indian cuisine.

