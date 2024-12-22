Yalla Vamos 2030 Mondial Will Be Hosted By Three Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Hanadi Watfa

MADRID, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Under the logo "Yalla Vamos," Spain, Portugal and Morocco are scheduled to host finals of the Mondial 2030, with three celebratory matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay marking the 100th anniversary of the competition that had seen the light the first time in Uruguay in 1930.

FIFA had declared the joint file of the three states had won during the international federation's extraordinary conference, held in Zurich last week. Simultaneously, it was declared that Saudi Arabia won the contest to hold the 2034 coopetition to become the second Arabian Gulf country to host the world cup after Qatar (2022).

The three states have earned the honor to host the games by designation by 211 unions under FIFA's umbrella. FIFA chairperson Gianni Infanito hailed the decision as the most significant in the soccer history. For his part, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on his X official account that it would be a historic event.

Morocco will be the second African state to host the Mondial after South Africa (2010), while the championship returns to Spain for the first time since 1982. It had been hosted by Uruguay in 1930, Argentina in 1978, but it would be the first time that three countries hold the games together.

FIFA did not specify which stadiums will host the games. The big question is where the final match will be held amid forecast heated competition between Spain and Morocco.

Spain is aspiring to hold the final on Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid stronghold, currently under renovation and expansion. However, in some sports quarters, there are calls to hold it on Camp Nou of Barcelona.

Morocco for its part is set to try draw the final to Al-Hassan II Stadium, located on outskirts of the economic capital, Casablanca. Its construction began last June and it would be inaugurated in 2028.

The Mondial games will be held on 20 stadiums including 11 in Spain, six in Morocco and three in Portugal.

Morocco also has two other eligible stadiums, Agadir, Al-Markab Al-Riyadi in Fez and the large (Al-Kabeer) Stadium in Marrakesh, in addition to Moulai Abdelelah Stadium in Rabat and the Tangiers great (Al-Kabeer) Stadium

There are other stadiums in Spain such as the Emirates Aiways Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid stronghold, Riazor, RCDE, Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, La Rosalwda, Malaga, Anoeta.

As to Portugal, some of the designated stadium are Da Luz, Jose Albalade and Drago.

Rea Madrid President Florentino Perez has said that he cannot imagine holding the final encounter on a stadium other than Bernabeu.

A document prepared by the "government task monitor," an NGO, states that the 2030 Mondial is an opportunity for Morocco to make financial and social benefits, with proceeds forecast at USD ten billion. The event will be an opportunity to upgrade the infrastructure, namely transports and boost the country as a tourist destination.

In Spain, the government forecasts the returns at USD ten billion, in addition to creating 82,513 jobs. The Minister of Education and Sports Maria del Pilar Alegria has called for continuing the pressure to host the Mondial final game, revealing that Madrid will invest USD 1.5 billion to organize the event -- including some USD 7,800 million for renovating the infrastructure and nearly and equal figure for organization expenses.

In Portugal, Prime Minister Luis Mentenegro predicted that the Mondial would generate USD 840 million, create 20,000 jobs and impact positively on tourism. The newspaper Ipola reported that the state would spend USD 367 million to host 15-18 of the games.

The Mondial will be held between June 13 and July 21 in 2030. (end)

