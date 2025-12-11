Senegal Charts Gas-to-Power Strategy at MSGBC 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, December 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

Senegal is emerging as a continental leader in gas-to-power solutions, combining innovative technical models with flexible project delivery to meet rapidly growing electricity demand, panelists said on Tuesday at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference in Dakar.

Senegal's approach is already showing results: the country launched Africa's first LNG-to-power project this July without subsidies, highlighting a model that could serve as a blueprint for the region, according to Zackarie Fortin-Brazeau, Vice President for LNG to Power & Clean Technologies at Karpowership.

“This is a milestone for the continent and showcases the proof of discipline and strong execution here in Senegal,” Fortin-Brazeau said. He noted that Senegal's electricity demand is growing by 9–10% per year, among the fastest in the world.“Keeping up with this demand requires reliability, flexibility and speed. New turbines today take around five years to procure, deliver and install – this is why powerships play a long-term role in countries that have quick emerging power.” Fortin-Brazeau emphasized that floating powerships can be deployed faster and at lower cost than land-based plants, complementing renewable energy sources by providing generation that can respond quickly to intermittent supply.

The push for gas integration is underpinned by a broader strategic shift, according to Papa Toby Gaye, Director General of national electricity company SENELEC.“This strategy is built on decentralizing capacity. We understand that electricity costs depend heavily on the type of fuel used... If we are able to introduce gas into the mix, we can significantly reduce electricity prices,” Gaye said. He added that smaller, distributed power plants will allow Senegal to flexibly integrate gas as it becomes available.

Technical execution remains central to these efforts. Pape Momar Lô, CEO of state-owned Réseau Gazier du Sénégal, emphasized rigorous preparation, including stakeholder consultation, mapping and environmental planning. He also highlighted the wider potential of gas infrastructure:“Even today, the conversation has moved beyond simply 'gas-to-power' to 'gas-to-X.' This reflects that various industries – whether in agriculture, transportation, aquaculture, health or fishing – can adapt and take advantage of this gas infrastructure for their own development. We need a strong legal framework, with a strong gas code to make sure this is sustainable.”

The economic case for gas-to-power in Africa was reinforced by Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies.“We have tested gas-to-power not only in Ghana but other African countries. The technology is tested, acceptable, and most importantly, very affordable,” he said. Highlighting Ghana's experience, he noted that switching from crude oil or diesel to gas cut electricity tariffs significantly, illustrating the financial impact of integrating gas.

From a financial and operational perspective, Dominique Gadelle, VP Early Engagement Gas at TechnipEnergies, highlighted the pillars of successful gas-to-power projects: revenue security, risk reduction, ESG compliance and technological integration.“Switching from fuel to natural gas is one of the most credible pathways, as it can reduce CO2 emissions per megawatt-hour by approximately 50%,” he said. Gadelle also emphasized forward-looking planning for the sector: gas-to-power is a lever to transition from coal and fuel to cleaner electricity, but networks should eventually be ready to integrate hydrogen and reduce reliance on carbon to meet future energy demands.

