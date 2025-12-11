Donald Trump Signs Executive Order On National AI Framework That Will Override 'Onerous' US State Regulations
The White House AI and crypto czar David O Sacks has said that this order gives tools to AI to push back on the most difficult state regulations imposed on the technology.
"We want to have one central source of approval," Trump told reporters, flanked by top advisers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as per a Reuters report.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
