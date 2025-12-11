Erika Kirk Hits Back At Candace Owens For Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Death
“Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop,” Erika said during a conversation with CBS, according to the outlet's report.Owens fuels conspiracy claims
Since Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah State University, Owens has repeatedly pushed unfounded theories online, suggesting he was“betrayed,” that the federal government“lied about the investigation,” and even floating the baseless claim that“Israel may have been involved” in his death.
Owens has also targeted Turning Point USA - the conservative youth organization co-founded by Charlie - despite having once worked there herself.Also Read | Caught on camera: Plane 'drops out of sky,' smashes into car on highway Owens hits back
After Erika, now CEO of Turning Point USA, addressed her for the first time, Owens lashed out again.
“It is a positively ABSURD notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and are grieving,” Owens wrote on X.
She accused Erika of using“the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM” after George Floyd's death.Also Read | Gold Card vs EB-5: A look at Trump's $1 million offer and route to Green Card
