Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Warns Of Land Strikes On Venezuela Drug Shipment

Trump Warns Of Land Strikes On Venezuela Drug Shipment


2025-12-11 07:00:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US will soon begin strikes to interdict narcotics shipments making their way from Venezuela to the United States via land routes.

“It's going to be starting on land pretty soon,” Trump said. The US President has repeatedly threatened to begin strikes on narcotics being smuggled overland in recent weeks.

MENAFN11122025007365015876ID1110470057



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search