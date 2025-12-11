Vishwa Samudra Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu Takes Route 66 To The Top On Day Three

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, a five-time winner on the Tour this year, will be gunning for a record sixth title this season, come the final day of the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 presented by Kapil Dev, an INR 2 crore event, being played at the revered Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

Chandigarh-based Sandhu (73-69-66) came up with a flawless six-under 66, the third day's best score, to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place and move into a one-shot lead at a total of eight-under 208.

If Sandhu does go on to bag his sixth win of 2025, he would match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022. Sandhu had missed out on matching the record last week in Jaipur when he finished runner-up after leading for most of the final round.

Delhi's Rashid Khan (72-70-67) shot a 67 to rise one spot to second position at a total of seven-under 209. Rashid, a two-time international winner, mixed six birdies with a bogey on Thursday to emerge as Yuvraj's closest rival in the title race. Khan will be looking to end a six-year-long title drought.

Manu Gandas (71-72-68) occupied third place at five-under 211 at the end of day three.

Yuvraj Sandhu began the day with a birdie on the first, then sank a couple of putts from a range of 10 to 20 feet to pick up birdies on the seventh and ninth. Yuvraj's good putting form continued on the back-nine as he rolled in two more long putts for birdies on the 11th and 13th. His last birdie of the day came on the 14th.

Sandhu said,“I feel there is more clarity between me and my caddie in decision-making this week. That is one aspect that has contributed to my good performance over the past two days.

“I also feel that with so many back-to-back weeks on the road, I didn't get enough time to sit down and introspect about my game. I also needed some time away from the game. That's the reason I rushed to my home in Chandigarh immediately after the Jaipur event. Even the 24 hours at home gave me some time to introspect, and I also got in a game of paddle tennis with my friends that gave me a refreshing break from golf,” he added.