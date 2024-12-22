Exhale Wellness Christmas Offer: Get 30% Off Sitewide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Use code EXMAS30 to receive 30% off all products at Exhale Wellness this Christmas. This offer is valid for a limited time only, from December 24 to December 25, 2024.

Los Angeles ,CA, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness is celebrating Christmas with a special 30% discount across its entire site. From December 24 to December 25, 2024, customers can use the code EXMAS30 at checkout to enjoy this limited-time offer.

The discount applies to a wide range of hemp-based products, including Delta 9 gummies , CBD oils, edibles, THC flowers, vapes, and more. Exhale Wellness aims to provide a range of cannabis products that support overall well-being and offer discreet packaging.

Overview of Exhale Wellness Hemp Products

Exhale Wellness offers a variety of hemp-based products designed to meet different health needs. Here's a look at what to try this Christmas:

Delta-9 THC Products



Gummies: Available in different flavors and potencies.

Oils: Customizable oils to suit different needs.

Vapes: Offered in a variety of strains and flavors. Flowers: Delta-9 THC-infused hemp flowers, perfect for smoking.

Delta-8 THC Products



Vapes: Available in multiple strains for a smooth experience.

Flowers: Delta-8 hemp flowers for various uses. Pre-Rolls: Pre-rolled joints for convenience.

CBD Products



Oils: Full-spectrum CBD oils for overall wellness.

Edibles: Tasty gummies, including vegan and gluten-free options. Soft gels: Convenient, pre-measured capsules.

Topical Solutions

Salves: CBD-infused creams for targeted relief from discomfort or inflammation

Things to Look for While Choosing Hemp Products

To ensure the best cannabis experience, several important factors must be considered. Here are the top differentiating factors:



Transparency: Always check the ingredient list to ensure clarity on what's inside, and avoid products with unnecessary additives or fillers.

Cannabinoid Concentrations: Understand the levels of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids to ensure the product has the desired effects.

Customer Reviews: Reading reviews from other users can help understand a product's effectiveness and satisfaction. Quality Assurance: Look for third-party lab test results to confirm product safety and accurate cannabinoid content.

The Range of Exhale's Delta 9 Products

Exhale offers a wide selection of Delta 9 products designed to provide a balanced experience of wellness and relaxation. Here are some of the standout options:



CBD + THC Oil (Delta 9 Oil): This oil combines the benefits of both CBD and Delta 9 THC, making it an excellent choice for those looking to experience relaxation and relief. It's a versatile product that can be easily incorporated into the daily routine.

Delta 9 THC-P Gum Drop: These gum drops are infused with Delta 9 THC-P, a powerful cannabinoid known for its potent effects. With a tasty, convenient form, they offer a fast-acting way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 while delivering an uplifting experience. Delta 9 Cubes : For those looking for a unique and enjoyable way to consume Delta 9 THC, these cubes provide a fun and effective option. They're easy to take on the go and offer consistent, reliable effects with each serving.

Final Words

Exhale's Christmas Sale gives customers a limited-time opportunity to enjoy high-quality hemp products at a 30% discount. From December 24 to 25, 2024, shoppers can use the code EXMAS30 for sitewide savings.

Be sure to check product details, lab results, and customer reviews to choose the best options. All Exhale products are 100% natural, with no artificial flavors or colors, offering the ultimate cannabis experience.

About Exhale

Exhale is recognized for offering high-quality, lab-tested hemp products, including Delta-9 THC, CBD, and more. Focused on safety and effectiveness, Exhale provides natural solutions for those looking to enhance their wellness with hemp. Their product range includes edibles, tinctures, and flower strains, all made from organic, non-GMO hemp grown in the U.S.





CONTACT: Company Name: Exhale Contact Person: Exhale Support Email: support (at) exhale (dot) com Website: Country: United States