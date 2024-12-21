Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Under sponsorship of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) was held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign welcomed the UN General Assembly requesting a opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the unprovoked ban on the activities of UN refugee agency, UNRWA.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the car-ramming incident at a in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.

KUWAIT - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on an official visit.

KUWAIT - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that trade and commerce have been important pillars of bilateral relationship between Kuwait and India, with two-way trade increasing.

VIENNA - Kuwait affirmed its commitment towards developing international trading laws and cooperation in legal and economic fields.

KUWAIT - Kuwait tied with Oman 1-1 in the opening match of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) Group A matches at Jaber International Stadium.

RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Albudaiwi affirmed the GCC states' support for efforts to maintain the unity, sovereignty and security of Syria.

MUSCAT - The GCC Statistical Center (GCCSC) expected a 3.7 percent GDP growth, with constant prices, in member states by 2024.

ISLAMABAD - An attack on a security check post kills 16 soldiers and eight militants in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military. (end)

