Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

KUWAIT - Under sponsorship of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26) was held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution requesting a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the unprovoked ban on the activities of UN refugee agency, UNRWA.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the car-ramming incident at a market in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.
KUWAIT - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on an official visit.
KUWAIT - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that trade and commerce have been important pillars of bilateral relationship between Kuwait and India, with two-way trade increasing.
VIENNA - Kuwait affirmed its commitment towards developing international trading laws and cooperation in legal and economic fields.
KUWAIT - Kuwait tied with Oman 1-1 in the opening match of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) Group A matches at Jaber International Stadium.
RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Albudaiwi affirmed the GCC states' support for efforts to maintain the unity, sovereignty and security of Syria.
MUSCAT - The GCC Statistical Center (GCCSC) expected a 3.7 percent GDP growth, with constant prices, in member states by 2024.
ISLAMABAD - An attack on a security check post kills 16 soldiers and eight militants in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military. (end)
