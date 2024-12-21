Interior Minister Examines Preparations At Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium
12/21/2024 3:04:50 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah on Saturday toured Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium inspecting the final preparations for launch of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament, Khaleeji 26.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the tour included examination of the mobile central operation room to check coordination mechanisms among the field teams.
Sheikh Fahad, who also checked the gates, affirmed in a statement necessity of boosting cooperation among all the parties involved in organizing the tournament, urged the personnel to abide by the set plans and maintain a team work spirit.
He lauded efforts by the security personnel and the organizrs, affirming that the interior ministry provided all available human and technical resources to ensure the sport event safety. (end)
