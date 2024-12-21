SAIL Project Delivers Mechanisation, Microgrants To Rural Areas In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat oversaw the delivery of agricultural mechanisation equipment to agricultural and marketing cooperatives, alongside the distribution of microenterprise grants to rural women, during an inspection tour of the Sustainable Agricultural Investments and Livelihoods Project (SAIL) in Minya Governorate. The event, attended by Hani Sweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Alaa Farouk, Minister of and Land Reclamation, marks a step in the government's commitment to bolster the agricultural sector.

The project, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), aims to benefit 40,000 households, reaching 280,000 citizens in Minya, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Aswan. The equipment provided included six combine harvesters, three loader excavators, three units for screening medicinal and aromatic plants, three corn dryers, 2,500 plastic trays, and three peeling machines. Furthermore, grants were allocated to support women's microenterprises, comprising 75 female cows, 75 female buffaloes, 150 female sheep, 30 milking machines, 25 rabbit batteries and four sewing machines.

Minister Al-Mashat emphasised that the project is crucial for promoting rural and agricultural development, supporting small-scale farmers, and aligning with the national initiative“Haya Karima”. The project encompasses various activities, providing integrated development through educational, health and community projects, along with drinking water initiatives. Training and capacity-building programs are also a key part, aiming to enable citizens to increase their incomes.

Al-Mashat highlighted the agricultural and rural development sector as a key priority within the government's agenda due to its economic and social importance, offering significant employment opportunities. She added that the ministry aims to integrate local resources from the investment plan with international partnerships, maximising the impact of ongoing efforts and diversifying the Egyptian economy.

The government is committed to increasing agricultural investments to enhance food security, a strategic national objective. Investments allocated to the agriculture and irrigation sectors in the current fiscal year's plan total approximately EGP 179bn, an 85% increase over the previous year, driven by the expansion of land reclamation projects.

Al-Mashat further explained that food and water security are central to the NWFE Country Platform, which is part of the state's effort to mobilize the necessary resources to achieve comprehensive development and enhance the resilience of citizens and small-scale farmers to climate change.

As part of the tour, Minister Al-Mashat visited Al-Jihad School for Basic Education, which was established as a result of the project. Education is one of the main focuses of SAIL. Nine basic and secondary schools have been established in the project's operational areas, as well as 11 daycare centres which have been opened and equipped to provide educational services.

The Sustainable Agricultural Investments Project seeks to provide economic and social services to a wider community, going beyond the 40,000 households originally targeted. In addition to this, it has facilitated 172 animal husbandry projects, benefiting 3,440 farmers and beneficiaries, promoting smart agricultural practices and techniques that are both climate-conscious and enhance natural resource management. The project prioritises benefiting both men and women, with 2,400 male and 1,040 female beneficiaries.



