Five Dead, 200 Injured In Magdeburg Attack Attacker's Far-Right Views Examined

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The death toll from a vehicle ramming incident at a Christmas in Magdeburg, Germany, has risen to five, with over 200 people injured, many critically, have confirmed. The suspect, who was arrested shortly after the attack on Saturday morning, is a Saudi Arabian immigrant with known anti-Islamic and far-right views who drove a car into pedestrians at the market.

The attacker drove a BMW at high speed through the market for over 400 meters, striking pedestrians, at approximately 7:04 a.m. local time. footage posted on social from an elevated position shows the car speeding through the crowd, with people falling to the ground or fleeing in panic.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as a“terrible and brutal crime” and vowed to respond with“the full force of the law.”

The suspect has been identified as Taleb Al-Abd Al-Mohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian immigrant doctor specializing in medicine and psychiatry. He has permanent residency in Germany, where he has lived since 2006. Local broadcaster MDR reported, citing Reuters, that he was not known to German authorities as a radical.

Al-Abd Al-Mohsen's social media activity reveals anti-Islamic, far-right, and pro-Israel views. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he identifies himself as a Saudi dissident. He has also accused Germany of wanting to“Islamize Europe.” He has attacked the German state, accusing it of“censoring victims” and claiming the police are“the driving force behind the spread of Islamism” in Germany, and have used“dirty tricks against critics of Islam.” In one post, he stated,“We need the Alternative for Germany party to protect us.”

In another post, he wrote,“If Germany wants war, we are ready for it... If they want to kill us, we will slaughter them or die or go to prison,” adding,“We have exhausted all peaceful means.” In a video posted on X, he stated his name is Taleb, he is from Saudi Arabia, and he is an activist who founded a website to help asylum seekers, particularly from the Gulf region.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters that the arrested suspect was“anti-Islam,” adding,“That was very clear.” She refrained from commenting on the man's political affiliations.

Rainer Haseloff, the Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, said that one of the victims was a young child.“It is a terribletragedy... a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state, and for Germany as a whole,” he stated. He added that the death toll may rise as some of the injured are in“critical” condition. He also confirmed that authorities believe the suspect acted alone.“In the current situation, we are talking about a lone perpetrator, which means that there is no further danger to the city as we have been able to apprehend him.”

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though the suspect's social media posts indicate his sympathy for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Egypt condemned the ramming incident in Magdeburg on Saturday. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt affirmed its solidarity with“friendly” Germany and condemned all forms of violence and terrorism. They also extended condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said,“The United States is shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Magdeburg... We stand ready to assist as recovery and investigation efforts by authorities continue into this horrific incident.”

The United Nations also expressed shock at the attack. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement,“We are shocked by the news of the attack today in Magdeburg, Germany. We express our condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany... We wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was“horrified by the brutal attack in Magdeburg” and that“we stand with the people of Germany.” French President Emmanuel Macron, posting in both French and German on X, stated,“I am deeply shocked by the horror witnessed at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. France shares the German people's pain and expresses its deep solidarity.”

Chancellor Scholz, who expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the injured in a post on X, is expected to visit the scene of the incident on Saturday, along with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.



