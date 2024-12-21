Southern Military Zone Thwarts Smuggling Attempt Via Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Officers at the Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempted smuggling operation using an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) on its western front within its area of responsibility on Saturday evening.A military source from the General Command of the Jordan (JAF)-Arab stated: "The Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to cross the border. Rules of engagement were applied after the drone was detected and tracked, leading to its interception and the recovery of its payload within Jordanian territory."The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces remain steadfast in leveraging their capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling with decisive force, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.