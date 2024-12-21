Health Ministry Refutes Claims Of New Cancer Hospital In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- The of Health issued a statement Saturday refuting recent reports about plans to build a specialized cancer hospital in Karak, south, emphasizing that no such strategic initiative exists.In its clarification, the Ministry stressed that its responses to parliamentary inquiries never mentioned plans for a cancer hospital in Karak.The Ministry urged media outlets to verify information through official channels before publication.The statement addressed broader cancer-related healthcare initiatives in Jordan.According to the National Cancer Registry data, the increase in cancer cases represents a nationwide trend across governorates, particularly in smoking-related cancers, attributed to risk factors including tobacco use and obesity.The Ministry revealed it is finalizing a new National Cancer Control Strategy, which will include plans for expanding cancer treatment units based on registry data and future projections.Current developments include equipping Al-Karak Government Hospital and Ghor Al-Mazra'a Health Center with mammogram devices for early breast cancer detection, alongside plans to launch early screening programs for colorectal cancer.In related developments, the King Hussein Cancer Center has initiated the establishment of a new facility in Aqaba. This center will provide comprehensive outpatient services, including early cancer screening, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and laboratory testing, operating under an agreement with the Ministry of Health.The Ministry emphasized its commitment to accurate public health communication and encouraged media outlets to seek direct verification of health-related announcements from official sources.