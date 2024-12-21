Poland, Turkey boost economic bonds, with focus on trade, investment

(MENAFN) Turkey and Poland are advancing their economic partnership, with increasing trade and opportunities marking a new chapter of collaboration, according to a Polish diplomat.



Witold Lesniak, Poland’s consul general in Istanbul, spoke to Anadolu about the growing relationship between the two countries, highlighting expanding cooperation in areas such as agriculture and cosmetics.



“Our economic partnership is flourishing,” Lesniak stated. “There is significant potential to further enhance our bilateral relations, particularly in trade, innovation, and investment.”



In 2023, trade between Poland and Türkiye reached €12.2 billion (USD12.6 billion), reflecting a 17 percent rise compared to the previous year. Polish exports to Turkey increased by over 21 percent, while imports from Turkey saw a 14.6 percent growth.



However, Lesniak pointed out the need for a more balanced trade relationship, as Poland recorded a trade deficit of €2.9 billion with Turkey last year.

