Turkish consumer confidence reaches 18-month high in December

Turkish consumer confidence reached its highest level in 18 months in December, according to data released on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose by 1.9 percent month-on-month to 81.3 points in December, reversing the 1 percent decline seen in November, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



The sub-index measuring household financial situation expectations for the next 12 months increased by 4 percent, while expectations for the general economic outlook over the same period rose by 1.6 percent.



The index tracking anticipated spending on durable goods for the coming year surged 4.1 percent during this period.



However, the index reflecting households' current financial situation declined by 3.5 percent from November.



The consumer confidence index serves as an indicator of the overall economic performance, reflecting public sentiment regarding financial well-being, economic conditions, and attitudes toward spending and saving.

