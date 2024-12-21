Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attacks Eliminated In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers eliminated the consequences of drone attacks. 30 rescuers were involved.

This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of December 20, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the enemy aggression, 3 women and a 12-year-old boy were injured,” the SES writes.

In one of the districts of the regional center, an explosive wave broke windows and damaged the balconies of two nine-story residential buildings due to the fall of an enemy UAV . A fire also broke out in an open area.

In another district of Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative on an area of 50 square meters. Four metal garages and a car were damaged. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The rescuers also promptly extinguished a fire on the open territory of the enterprise. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine engaged 30 rescuers and 7 vehicles to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of this morning, a child who sustained a shrapnel leg injury as a result of yesterday's drone attack that hit a high-rise building remains in a Zaporizhzhia hospital . This is a 12-year-old boy with a shrapnel wound to his leg. The women received medical treatment and did not need hospitalization.