Ewallhost Introduces Highly Secure Linux Hosting Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) eWallHost is a leading Indian web hosting provider known for its affordable and reliable services. It has been recognized as one of India's most affordable Web Hosting providers, focusing on high-quality service, support, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. They provide exclusive Linux Web Hosting Services for developers, businesses, and anyone seeking stable, secure, and reliable hosting.



Linux Hosting:



Linux Hosting is a web hosting service that operates on the Linux operating system. This open-source operating system is free, can be modified, and shared. It is a strong platform perfect for running web applications, managing databases, and supporting programming languages like PHP, Python, and MySQL.



eWallHost's Linux Hosting delivers user-friendly control panels such as cPanel (Apache Server) and DirectAdmin (NGNIX Web Server). These Control Panels ensure a smooth and secure operation of the website. Additionally, eWallHost holds a wide range of features for Linux Hosting, which includes:



Budget-Friendly Hosting: Among the millions of hosting plans on the market, eWallHost shines out with its distinctive and cost-effective hosting plans. Because Linux and its toolsets are open-source, they are making these Linux hosting plans accessible to businesses of all sizes.



Free SSL and Email Accounts: SSL is necessary for securing the data on the website or servers. In addition, the SSL certificate helps to build trust between the user and the website. It provides a Free SSL certificate for every Shared Hosting plan. Along with this, It also offers free personalized Email accounts, eliminating the need for separate Email hosting.



High Security: Securing the servers is the first and foremost step in server management. This step is much more manageable with Imunify360, a highly effective security solution. With multiple layers of security, Imunify360 detects and eliminates malware and malicious codes. eWallHost, thus, promises the utmost protection for websites with Imunify360.



Free Backup: The backup feature helps a website protect its data in all circumstances. Along with it, backups will minimize downtime. These backup features will help one recover all the corrupted and lost data quickly at necessary times. To make this step much more effortless, eWallHost has provided the feature of free backups with each of its hosting plans. They offer a weekly backup facility for websites, helping users restore their data at any time they want.



Instant Account Activation: To prioritise users' time, eWallHost has added the Instant Account Activation property to each of its hosting plans. With this exclusive feature, hosting accounts are activated automatically within a short time after the order is placed.



About eWallHost: Established in 2014, eWallHost remains a trusted name in the web hosting industry. It is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective hosting solutions. Catering primarily to the low-end market, eWallHost offers a comprehensive range of services, including VPS hosting, domain registration, Linux and Windows hosting, and Dedicated hosting. Known for its intuitive control panels and exceptional customer support, the company ensures a seamless experience for users of all levels.



Contact Person: SIVAKARTHICK RAJAN M

Company:- eWallHost Web Services Private Limited

Email:- ...

Phone:- 9655005757

Url :-



