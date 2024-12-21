Kuwait Welcomes UNGA Resolution On UNRWA
Date
12/21/2024 5:08:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Saturday welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution requesting a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the unprovoked ban on the activities of UN refugee agency, UNRWA.
In a press release, the ministry underlined that this resolution is a significant step that reflects international solidarity with the Palestinian people, and categorical opposition to Israeli measures undermining the UNRWA's role and distorting its humanitarian message.
It reiterated Kuwait's unwavering support for the UNRWA as a core pillar for helping Palestinian refugees, while restating its steadfast and principled stance on the Palestinian cause as well as support for the Palestinian people to end the occupation and establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
mt
MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.