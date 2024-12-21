Kuwait Welcomes UNGA Resolution On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign on Saturday welcomed the UN General Assembly requesting a opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the unprovoked ban on the activities of UN refugee agency, UNRWA.

In a press release, the ministry underlined that this resolution is a significant step that reflects international solidarity with the Palestinian people, and categorical opposition to Israeli measures undermining the UNRWA's role and distorting its humanitarian message.

It reiterated Kuwait's unwavering support for the UNRWA as a core pillar for helping Palestinian refugees, while restating its steadfast and principled stance on the Palestinian cause as well as support for the Palestinian people to end the occupation and establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

