Soccer Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
12/21/2024 5:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, December 21, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga , Serie A, and Liga Portugal. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
8:30 AM: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC – OneFootball
9:00 AM: Hamburg vs Greuther Fürth – OneFootball
9:00 AM: Paderborn vs Karlsruher – OneFootball
9:00 AM: Preussen Münster vs SSV Ulm – OneFootball
Premier League
9:30 AM: Aston Villa vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Ipswich Town vs Newcastle – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: West Ham vs Brighton – Disney+
12:00 PM: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest – Disney+
2:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Disney+
Championship
9:30 AM: Portsmouth vs Coventry City – Disney+
12:00 PM: Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End – Disney+
Friendly Match
9:30 AM: Paulinho's Farewell Match – Band
La Liga
10:00 AM: Getafe vs Mallorca – Disney+
12:15 PM: Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad – ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:30 PM: Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid – ESPN and Disney+
10:00 AM: Erzgebirge Aue vs 1860 Munich – OneFootball
Serie A
11:00 AM: Torino vs Bologna – Disney+
2:00 PM: Genoa vs Napoli – ESPN and Disney+
4:45 PM: Lecce vs Lazio – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM: Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Stuttgart vs St. Pauli – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – OneFootball
11:30 AM: Holstein Kiel vs Augsburg – OneFootball
11:30 AM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz – OneFootball
2:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg – RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
La Liga 2
12:15 PM: Real Oviedo vs Córdoba – Disney+
2:30 PM: Real Zaragoza vs Racing Ferrol – Disney+
2:30 PM: Sporting Gijón vs Málaga – Disney+
Süperlig
1:00 PM: Besiktas vs Alanyaspor – Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
2:15 PM: Dender vs Royal Antwerp – Disney+
Liga Portugal
5:30 PM: Moreirense vs Porto – Disney+
Catarinense Futsal (FINAL-return leg)
6:30 PM: Joinville vs Jaraguá – Sportv
Troféu de Campeões da Argentina (FINAL)
9:15 PM: Vélez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes – ESPN 4 and Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
