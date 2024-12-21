Soccer Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, December 21, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, La Liga, , Serie A, and Portugal. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Indian Super League





8:30 AM: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC – OneFootball







9:00 AM: Hamburg vs Greuther Fürth – OneFootball



9:00 AM: Paderborn vs Karlsruher – OneFootball

9:00 AM: Preussen Münster vs SSV Ulm – OneFootball







9:30 AM: Aston Villa vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: Ipswich Town vs Newcastle – ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: West Ham vs Brighton – Disney+



12:00 PM: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest – Disney+

2:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Disney+







9:30 AM: Portsmouth vs Coventry City – Disney+

12:00 PM: Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End – Disney+





9:30 AM: Paulinho's Farewell Match – Band







10:00 AM: Getafe vs Mallorca – Disney+



12:15 PM: Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad – ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:30 PM: Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 4 and Disney+

5:00 PM: Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid – ESPN and Disney+





10:00 AM: Erzgebirge Aue vs 1860 Munich – OneFootball







11:00 AM: Torino vs Bologna – Disney+



2:00 PM: Genoa vs Napoli – ESPN and Disney+

4:45 PM: Lecce vs Lazio – ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:30 AM: Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball



11:30 AM: Stuttgart vs St. Pauli – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball



11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – OneFootball



11:30 AM: Holstein Kiel vs Augsburg – OneFootball



11:30 AM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz – OneFootball

2:30 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg – RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball







12:15 PM: Real Oviedo vs Córdoba – Disney+



2:30 PM: Real Zaragoza vs Racing Ferrol – Disney+

2:30 PM: Sporting Gijón vs Málaga – Disney+





1:00 PM: Besiktas vs Alanyaspor – Disney+





2:15 PM: Dender vs Royal Antwerp – Disney+





5:30 PM: Moreirense vs Porto – Disney+





6:30 PM: Joinville vs Jaraguá – Sportv





9:15 PM: Vélez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes – ESPN 4 and Disney+



Premier LeagueChampionshipFriendly MatchLa Liga3 (Germany)Serie ABundesligaLa Liga 2SüperligJupiler Pro LeagueLiga PortugalCatarinense Futsal (FINAL-return leg)Troféu de Campeões da Argentina (FINAL)This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!