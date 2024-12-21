IDF attacks ports, power stations in Yemen

(MENAFN) Israel has launched on ports and energy facilities in Yemen, targeting sites connected to the Houthi group. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes were in response to recent Houthi missile attacks, which had caused millions of Israelis to take shelter.



The IDF confirmed the operation on Thursday, shortly after a Houthi missile strike prompted nationwide alarm in Israel. Israeli warplanes targeted military sites, including ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis, however, claimed that the strikes hit civilian sites, including the port of Salif and an oil facility at Ras Isa, with the airstrikes reportedly killing nine people, including seven at Salif and two at Ras Isa.



In addition to these, the IDF also attacked two power stations in Sanaa. The Houthis, who have been launching missile and naval blockade attacks on Israel for months, have targeted shipping routes in the Red Sea to disrupt Israel’s military efforts in Gaza following the deadly Hamas incursion in October 2023.



Israel considers the Houthis, backed by Iran, as terrorists and sees their actions as a threat to international trade and security. The Houthis, for their part, have vowed to continue supporting Gaza regardless of the consequences. Meanwhile, the US has been conducting operations in Yemen to ensure freedom of navigation and to protect its ally Israel from further threats.



