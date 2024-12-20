Unveiling The Bloodhound Handler Book One By Landa Coldiron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Adventures of a Real-Life Pet Detective and Her Bloodhounds

CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A captivating journey into the world of lost pet detection has arrived with the release of The Bloodhound Handler – One: Adventures of a Real-Life Pet Detective. Written by Landa Coldiron, two-time award-winning bloodhound handler and real-life pet detective, this action-packed book offers an insider's view into the emotional and thrilling world of solving pet mysteries.Have you ever wondered what happens when pets go missing? Who answers the desperate call for help, and how are these beloved companions reunited with their owners? The Bloodhound Handler – Book One dives deep into these questions, chronicling real-life cases solved by Kalinda Dark, a fictionalized version of Coldiron herself. Using a mix of bloodhounds, forensic science, search-and-rescue techniques, and state-of-the-art technology, Kalinda's adventures captivate and inspire.But this is no ordinary pet detective story. The book is layered with gripping twists, including a dangerous stalker from Kalinda's past, a missing celebrity and their dog, and the challenges of navigating media attention. Romance, danger, and heartfelt triumphs make this a compelling read for animal lovers, mystery fans, and action-adventure enthusiasts alike.About the AuthorLanda Coldiron is a renowned bloodhound handler based in Southern California, whose work has earned her two prestigious awards. Her first bloodhound, Ellie Mae, was inducted into the American Veterinarian Animal Hall of Fame in 2011. Her second bloodhound, Glory, won the 2015 American Humane Search Dog of the Year and has been featured in PEOPLE Magazine and National Geographic Kids.Coldiron has gained widespread media attention, including appearances on Animal Planet and all major California news networks (ABC, CBS, NBC). The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has sought her expertise, major corporations like Petsmart, and even Hollywood celebrities. A passionate advocate for raising awareness about lost pets in America, she has spoken at a congressional briefing in Washington, DC.Why She Wrote the BookThe tragic and unexpected death of Ellie Mae inspired Coldiron to pen this heartfelt tribute. After battling a year-long depression, she decided to honor her beloved bloodhound by writing a book about their incredible journey together. In doing so, Coldiron hopes to inspire others to overcome their lowest moments and find unexpected success, no matter where life takes them.Primary Message to ReadersColdiron's story proves that it's never too late to find your calling. Rising from personal tragedy, she turned her passion for animals into a fulfilling career, demonstrating that success can come even in life's darkest moments.Where to Connect with the Author and the BookFacebook (Glory the Bloodhound): facebook/GlorytheBloodhoundPurchase the book on Amazon: The Bloodhound HandlerWebsite: lostpetdetectionFacebook (Lost Pet Detection): facebookInstagram: @thebloodhoundhandlerTikTok: @thebloodhoundhandlerX (formerly Twitter): @caninesearchdogOther WorksLanda Coldiron is also the co-author of Pick of the Pack: Selecting Your Canine Partner, a guide for dog lovers.

