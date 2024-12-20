U.S. Bases At Risk: China’S 8,000Km Hypersonic Reach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's hypersonic missile program is reshaping the Indo-Pacific power balance. The People's Liberation now boasts an arsenal that includes the DF-17 and DF-27 missiles, capable of reaching targets up to 8,000 kilometers away.



These weapons fly at over five times the speed of sound, evading traditional missile defense systems. In a groundbreaking test, China launched a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe before striking its target.



This demonstration sent shockwaves through military circles worldwide. It highlighted China 's ability to potentially bypass existing early warning systems, a game-changer in strategic warfare.



The implications of this technological leap are far-reaching. China can now threaten U.S. military bases in Guam, Hawaii, and even Alaska. This extended reach challenges America's long-standing military superiority in the region.



It also raises concerns among neighboring countries about regional stability. China's hypersonic advancements serve multiple strategic goals. They enhance its anti-access/area denial capabilities.







In addition, this is crucial for deterring foreign intervention in potential conflicts. These weapons also bolster China's nuclear deterrent, altering the calculus of strategic balance.

The Hypersonic Arms Race

The U.S. and its allies are scrambling to respond. They're investing heavily in their own hypersonic technology and strengthening regional military alliances. However, the rapid pace of China's progress has caught many off guard.



This arms race carries significant risks. The speed and unpredictability of hypersonic weapons could shorten decision-making times in a crisis, increasing the risk of miscalculation.



The international community faces a pressing need to address these developments through dialogue and potential arms control measures. As China flexes its technological muscle, the Indo-Pacific region stands at a crossroads.



In short, the balance of power is shifting, and the stakes for global security have never been higher. How nations respond to this hypersonic challenge will shape the geopolitical landscape for years to come.

MENAFN20122024007421016031ID1109018139