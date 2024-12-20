China's Multi-Platform Hypersonic Strike Force Takes Shape

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's bold push to master hypersonic air-launched weapons - deploying cutting-edge drones, balloons and next-gen strike - signals a significant shift in global military power and raises the stakes for US missile defense.

This month, the War Zone reported that China has conducted tests of hypersonic uncrewed air vehicles, launching them from drones and high-altitude balloons. The report cited recent footage and images .

According to the War Zone, the vehicles related to the MD-22 hypersonic military aircraft concept revealed in 2022 were released from a TB-001 drone and a high-altitude balloon. The report says the MD-19, MD-21, and MD-2 vehicles, featuring wedge-shaped fuselages, delta wings and twin vertical tails, were tested by the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) and the Guangdong Aerodynamic Research Academy (GARA).

The War Zone says the MD-19, equipped with retractable landing gear, was seen landing on a runway after release. The propulsion systems remain unclear, but the designs suggest advanced high-speed engines like dual-mode ramjets or scramjets. It states that these tests highlight China's ongoing investment in hypersonic technologies to enhance its military capabilities.

The report notes that the vehicles could be used for kinetic strikes or for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It says they underscore China's commitment to advancing its hypersonic capabilities, which pose significant technological challenges and strategic implications for global security.

Launching hypersonic weapons from various platforms allows attacks from multiple directions and altitudes, with these diverse air-based launchers adding tactical options for China.

For instance, in February 2023, Asia Times noted that China had unveiled its emerging hypersonic weapons triad, comprising sea, air and land-based systems, significantly enhancing its conventional deterrence capabilities against the US and Taiwan.

The YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile, capable of speeds up to Mach 10, was tested from a Type 055 cruiser, highlighting its operational flexibility and survivability. The missile's introduction marks a pivotal evolution in China's anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) strategy, with its speed rendering current shipboard defense systems ineffective.