15 People Injured In Amphitheater Collapse In Irbil

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- An amphitheater of a car race track collapsed in Irbil on Friday injuring 15 people, the local civil defense reported. The accident occurred when a stand packed with spectators fell down. Civil defense teams scrambled to the scene to aid the injured, it said, indicating that the cuts were medium and light. (end) sbr

