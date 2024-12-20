Assaí Steps Away From Wall Street To Refocus On Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nearly 87% of Assaí's stock trading occurs in Brazil. This leaves little reason to maintain its secondary listing on the New York (NYSE).



On December 19, 2024, the Brazilian retail giant announced its decision to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the NYSE, with the process set to conclude by January 9, 2025.



This move reflects Assaí's focus on cost efficiency and its commitment to prioritizing its home market. Each Assaí ADS, representing five ordinary shares, has been traded on the NYSE since February 2021, following a corporate split from Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA).



However, with most trading concentrated on Brazil 's Novo Mercado segment of B3, the company sees little value in maintaining a U.S. listing.



By shifting its ADS program to Level 1, Assaí will allow investors to trade these shares over-the-counter while also canceling its registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).







This decision comes at a challenging time for Assaí . Its shares have fallen 59% on B3 this year, reflecting broader economic pressures like rising interest rates and inflation concerns.



Despite this, analysts like BB Investimentos remain optimistic, projecting a potential 118% upside for Assaí's shares by late 2025. Assaí is also scaling back its expansion plans, aiming for 15 new stores in 2024 compared to 30 in 2023.



This cautious approach aligns with its strategy to reduce debt and focus on operational efficiency. By year-end 2024, the company expects its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to drop below 3.2x.



For investors and stakeholders, this shift signals a pragmatic recalibration. By consolidating resources and focusing on Brazil's market, Assaí aims to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

