Al Duhail, Al Arabi All Set For Challenge, Eye QSL Cup Glory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail and Al Arabi will battle it out for the QSL Cup trophy when they meet in the final at the Suhaim Bin Hamad on Friday at 5.30pm.

The clash is sure to produce great excitement given the strong challenge between both teams and their good show throughout the tournament.

While Al Duhail made it to the final beating Al Wakrah 3-1 in the semi-final that went into extra time after a 1-1 draw in regular time, Al Arabi made the grade defeating Umm Salal 2-1.

Both Al Duhail and Al Arabi had earlier faced-off in the fourth round at the Al Khor Stadium where Al Arabi edged Al Duhail 1-0 and the Red Knights would be keen to make up for that and win their first title of the season.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi would also be eager to clinch the title they missed last season having lost to Umm Salal 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

Al Duhail's star coach Christophe Galtier, addressing the media on eve of the final, said,“The team is missing the efforts of more than 12 players due to international commitments. We made a great effort in the last match after it went into extra time, but we focused on the physical efforts to prepare the players for the final and we hope to win our first championship this season.

“The team has 6 to 7 young players who will be on the list to rely on and I hope that we will appear at the desired level and cap the great efforts we have made since the beginning of the tournament by winning the title.

“I am trying to combine youth with experience. We tried during the past days to improve the game and focus on the physical and psychological side. The final against Al Arabi is of great importance and everyone is looking forward to winning the championship.”

Al Duhail player Ahmed Abdelmaksoud said,“The final matches do not favour any team and the chances are therefore equal as both teams have international players of the highest level. So we have to do our best and, God-willing, our efforts will be capped with success and that we will win the cup.”

Al Arabi coach Yeray Rodriguez said the ball is now in the players' court and it is now for them to deliver their best.

“We have prepared well for the match despite the short time and studied the opposing team and analysed their style of play. Now the ball is in the players' court to present their best in this match,” said Rodriguez.

“I have great confidence in all our players. Al Arabi are a distinguished team with a great history and always play for titles. The mixed fortunes in results happen in football and there is nothing to worry about as the team is able to rise from its slump. The good thing is that the players' morale is in a state that calls for optimism in this match,” he said.“Regarding the absences, I would say that the team has 22 players and whatever the absences, the important thing is to focus on the existing group, and we hope to perform well and win this match.”

Al Arabi player Helal Mohammed, said,“The team's presence in the final for the second time in a row is a good thing, but all players are looking forward to winning the title after losing out on it last season.

“We faced Al Duhail in the group stage and beat them. Cup matches are different from league matches and no matter the advantage on paper, that does not mean that one team is superior to the other. Chances are equal for both teams. We have great confidence in ourselves and our ability to achieve the title.

“Our team is ready and our aspirations are great in order to win the cup and we will try to do our best to win. Simple details will help decide the title.”

